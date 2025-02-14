Choreo LLC Boosts Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 54.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 413.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in argenx by 17.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $651.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -740.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $639.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.83. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $349.86 and a fifty-two week high of $678.21.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $675.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $606.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of argenx from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $439.00 to $715.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $585.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.39.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

