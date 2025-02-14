Choreo LLC Buys 60 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 86.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,248,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,436.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 54,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after buying an additional 50,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $379,403,000 after buying an additional 63,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth $13,496,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $182.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.68 and a 52-week high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on UHS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total transaction of $308,516.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,770.85. This trade represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

