Choreo LLC Buys 650 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.7 %

MAA opened at $156.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $123.23 and a one year high of $167.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 135.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Featured Stories

