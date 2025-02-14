Choreo LLC Buys 7,211 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 102.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,898,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,174 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,569,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,153 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,768,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,215 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,385 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,592 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

