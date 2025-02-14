Choreo LLC Cuts Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,435,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,080,000 after buying an additional 1,352,840 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 668.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 279,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 243,368 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 881,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 95,289 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Raymond James cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.06. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $238,743.68. This trade represents a 71.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

