Choreo LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARE opened at $95.77 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $130.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

