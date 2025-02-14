Choreo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Choreo LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 168.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,215,739 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,773 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,796,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,197 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,724,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,770 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,615,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,194,000 after acquiring an additional 66,180 shares during the period.

SCHV stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

