Choreo LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

TPX opened at $68.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.36. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $68.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

