Choreo LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 10,522.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 190,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 188,568 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,035,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 55,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 328.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 54,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after buying an additional 41,413 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $168.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.11. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.13 and a 1-year high of $199.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMG

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.