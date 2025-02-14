Choreo LLC Has $295,000 Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 2.2 %

CG opened at $51.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 175.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 482.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

