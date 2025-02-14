Choreo LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 80.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $234.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.67. The company has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.79 and a 52-week high of $235.86.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.