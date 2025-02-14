Choreo LLC Has $301,000 Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JEF. Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $70.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.44.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.98%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

