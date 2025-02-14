Choreo LLC Has $336,000 Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AECOM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in AECOM by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $118.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.19 and a 200-day moving average of $104.81.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

