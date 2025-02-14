Choreo LLC Has $348,000 Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.6 %

Oshkosh stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.85.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

