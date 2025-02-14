Choreo LLC Increases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,909,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,653,000 after acquiring an additional 59,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,867,000 after purchasing an additional 52,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,932,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,603,000 after purchasing an additional 42,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,267,000 after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.23.

NYSE:FDS opened at $459.65 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.32.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

