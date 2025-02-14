Choreo LLC Increases Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 280,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 24,105,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $386,417,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 64,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 586,494 shares in the company, valued at $9,219,685.68. The trade was a 9.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,008,870 shares of company stock worth $416,950,073 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.77. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

