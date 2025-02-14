Choreo LLC Invests $302,000 in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,452 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $51,788,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,223,000 after buying an additional 760,122 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its stake in Matador Resources by 565.4% in the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 744,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 632,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 162.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 296,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Matador Resources news, EVP William Thomas Elsener bought 800 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $45,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 102,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,762.40. The trade was a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.18 per share, with a total value of $110,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,410.18. This trade represents a 4.97 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,980 shares of company stock valued at $165,988 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.86. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 3.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

