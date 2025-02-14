Choreo LLC Invests $308,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,747,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,161,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $307,312.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,158,740.44. This trade represents a 3.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 9,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $733,154.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.57. This represents a 39.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 382,242 shares of company stock worth $31,230,938. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ZM opened at $85.16 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average is $74.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion and a PE ratio of 28.39.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

