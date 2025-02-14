Choreo LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $498,700.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,310,024.65. This represents a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $288,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,707.36. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,328 shares of company stock worth $2,289,521. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GKOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

Glaukos Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $146.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $83.90 and a 12-month high of $163.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.79.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

