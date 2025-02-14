Choreo LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FV. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 106,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 511,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,824,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 170,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FV opened at $62.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $49.73 and a one year high of $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

