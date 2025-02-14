Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In related news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $81,498.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,343.68. This trade represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Materion Trading Up 1.3 %

Materion Announces Dividend

Materion stock opened at $99.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.59 and a 200-day moving average of $107.35. Materion Co. has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 15.21%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

