Choreo LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,457.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF opened at $42.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.