Choreo LLC Purchases New Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 267.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UI. Barclays dropped their price target on Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th.

Ubiquiti Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $343.86 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.24 and a 52-week high of $469.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.05.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 532.06% and a net margin of 19.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.15%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

