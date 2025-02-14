Choreo LLC Purchases Shares of 3,348 iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDU. Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period.

IDU opened at $101.52 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $76.83 and a 12 month high of $106.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.07.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

