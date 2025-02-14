Choreo LLC Purchases Shares of 7,556 Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNK. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 96.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE TNK opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.61. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $74.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of -0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

