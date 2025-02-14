Choreo LLC Raises Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 118,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,603,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE WTM opened at $1,835.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,910.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,847.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,665.71 and a 1-year high of $2,023.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 24.72%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.