Choreo LLC Raises Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.75.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 5.9 %

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,079.09 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.37. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.14 and a twelve month high of $181.64.

About FTAI Aviation

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.