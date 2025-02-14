Choreo LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,462,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,692,000 after acquiring an additional 797,877 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,361,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,948,000 after buying an additional 58,461 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,058,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,410,000 after purchasing an additional 146,600 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,679,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,423,000 after acquiring an additional 162,670 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,647,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,764,000 after acquiring an additional 177,532 shares during the period.

Shares of DFLV opened at $31.38 on Friday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

