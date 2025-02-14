Choreo LLC Reduces Stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

EMO opened at $49.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.75. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $51.87.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 7.75%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $101,702.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,120. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

(Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.