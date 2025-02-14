Choreo LLC Sells 1,589 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. abrdn plc raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 546,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,823,000 after buying an additional 181,228 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Merit Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $108.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.21 and a 200 day moving average of $98.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.70 and a 12-month high of $111.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

