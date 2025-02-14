Choreo LLC Sells 276 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,864,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Post by 21.0% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,405,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,663,000 after purchasing an additional 244,221 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Post in the third quarter worth $23,089,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Post by 901.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 179,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,745,000 after purchasing an additional 161,334 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Post by 352.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,791 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Post stock opened at $112.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.62 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.86.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff A. Zadoks sold 28,969 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $3,475,121.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,131,848.48. This trade represents a 29.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $726,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,540,491.14. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,908 shares of company stock worth $5,312,045 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POST. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

