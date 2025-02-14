Choreo LLC Sells 4,630 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,057 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,966,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archrock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Archrock Price Performance

AROC stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $292.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.19 million. Archrock had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Articles

