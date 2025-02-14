Choreo LLC Sells 593 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,855.0% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $72,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,474,172.80. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $122,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,718,582.40. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock worth $297,442 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ELF shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

