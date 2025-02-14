Choreo LLC Sells 606 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Choreo LLC lessened its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,015,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,535,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,646,000 after acquiring an additional 856,401 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,653,000 after acquiring an additional 507,643 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its stake in Roku by 470.2% in the 3rd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 540,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,359,000 after purchasing an additional 445,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,570,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,824,000 after purchasing an additional 244,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 2.05. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $95.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 10,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $766,248.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,620.60. The trade was a 73.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $2,198,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,486.34. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,885 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,162. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Company Profile



Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.



