Choreo LLC Sells 649 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $19.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $23.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 342.87%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

