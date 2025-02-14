Choreo LLC Sells 86 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 209,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

STLD opened at $132.88 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $3,184,810.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,448,593.80. This trade represents a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.22.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

