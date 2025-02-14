Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and traded as high as $24.99. Cidara Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 126,608 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. WBB Securities raised their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

The firm has a market capitalization of $164.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $7,558,000. Checkpoint Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. now owns 182,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.