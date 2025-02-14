Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $3.85 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.5% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $261,680,000 after purchasing an additional 112,047 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 716,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $410,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $423,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.2% during the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 51.9% during the third quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 673 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Meta Platforms
In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.55, for a total value of $10,320,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,888,979.95. This trade represents a 28.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 7,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.48, for a total value of $4,038,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,416,908.60. The trade was a 15.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 793,070 shares of company stock valued at $504,185,108. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.4 %
META stock opened at $728.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $636.47 and a 200-day moving average of $580.80. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $729.00.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Meta Platforms Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.36%.
Meta Platforms Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Meta Platforms
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.