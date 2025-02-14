Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 356 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,716,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 46,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,196,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META opened at $728.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $636.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $729.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $770.00 price objective (up from $700.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $583.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.90.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 14,746 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.53, for a total transaction of $8,162,353.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,644 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.55, for a total value of $10,320,386.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,888,979.95. The trade was a 28.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 793,070 shares of company stock valued at $504,185,108. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

