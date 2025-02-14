Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.63. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 17,729 shares traded.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0526 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 369,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the period.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.