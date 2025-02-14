Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 79,822 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,412 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 18,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period.

COLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $30.98 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $908,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,839.36. This trade represents a 18.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

