Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 5.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Comerica by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.12.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus raised shares of Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMA

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.