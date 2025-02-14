Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,722 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Comerica were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Comerica from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Comerica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comerica from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.12.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

