Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $35.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Confluent Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45. Confluent has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, CAO Kong Phan sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $113,436.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 179,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,446.86. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $378,677.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 483,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,646,184.39. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,508,636 shares of company stock worth $47,198,798 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 3.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 124,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

