Contrasting Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) and TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM)

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) and TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and TXNM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Electric Industries -35.38% 11.12% 1.19% TXNM Energy 9.26% 9.69% 2.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of TXNM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of TXNM Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Electric Industries 0 4 0 0 2.00 TXNM Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hawaiian Electric Industries and TXNM Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.30%. TXNM Energy has a consensus target price of $52.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.53%. Given TXNM Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TXNM Energy is more favorable than Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and TXNM Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Electric Industries $3.68 billion 0.49 $201.13 million ($11.83) -0.88 TXNM Energy $1.94 billion 2.33 $88.35 million $1.92 26.07

Hawaiian Electric Industries has higher revenue and earnings than TXNM Energy. Hawaiian Electric Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TXNM Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TXNM Energy has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TXNM Energy beats Hawaiian Electric Industries on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other biofuels. This segment serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States Armed Forces installations, and agricultural operations. The Bank segment operates a federally chartered savings bank that offers banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses, including savings and checking accounts; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans. The Other segment invests in non-regulated renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure in the State of Hawaii. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. The company was formerly known as PNM Resources, Inc and changed its name to TXNM Energy, Inc. in August 2024. TXNM Energy, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

