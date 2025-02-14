Contrasting Magnera (MAGN) and Its Competitors

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Magnera to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Magnera has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnera’s peers have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Magnera alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Magnera and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -6.97% -22.40% -4.57% Magnera Competitors 4.41% 9.01% 4.30%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $702.00 million -$79.05 million -1.25 Magnera Competitors $4.88 billion $390.72 million 34.87

This table compares Magnera and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Magnera’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Magnera. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Magnera and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magnera Competitors 129 989 500 112 2.34

Magnera currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.80%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 16.91%. Given Magnera’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnera has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Magnera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Magnera peers beat Magnera on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Magnera

(Get Free Report)

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.