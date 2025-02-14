Contrasting Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) & Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF)

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) and Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Magnera has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinya has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magnera and Infinya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -6.97% -22.40% -4.57% Infinya N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $702.00 million 0.11 -$79.05 million ($18.34) -1.25 Infinya N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Magnera and Infinya”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Infinya has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Magnera.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.9% of Magnera shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Infinya shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Magnera and Infinya, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Infinya 0 0 0 0 0.00

Magnera presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.80%. Given Magnera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Magnera is more favorable than Infinya.

Summary

Magnera beats Infinya on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnera

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

About Infinya

Infinya Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of writing and printing paper, packaging cartons, and in the collection and processing of waste paper. It operates through the following segments: Recycling, Paper Rolls for Carton, Carton Packaging. The Recycling segment engages in the processing and recycling of waste paper, waste carton, and plastic. The Paper Rolls for Carton segment engages in the sale of recycled paper rolls for cartons to companies engaging in the manufacture of carton packages. The Carton Packaging segment engages in the sale of carton packaging products for consumer goods. The company was founded in 1951, and is headquartered in Hadera, Israel.

