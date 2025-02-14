Contrasting Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) & Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) and Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Monster Beverage and Primo Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monster Beverage 2 7 12 0 2.48 Primo Brands 0 0 4 0 3.00

Monster Beverage currently has a consensus target price of $55.53, suggesting a potential upside of 12.13%. Primo Brands has a consensus target price of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.41%. Given Primo Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Primo Brands is more favorable than Monster Beverage.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monster Beverage $7.14 billion 6.74 $1.63 billion $1.56 31.74 Primo Brands $1.77 billion 7.19 $238.10 million $1.61 20.86

This table compares Monster Beverage and Primo Brands”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Monster Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Primo Brands. Primo Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monster Beverage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Monster Beverage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Primo Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Monster Beverage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Primo Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Monster Beverage and Primo Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monster Beverage 21.66% 23.31% 18.48% Primo Brands 13.63% 8.80% 3.62%

Risk & Volatility

Monster Beverage has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Brands has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monster Beverage beats Primo Brands on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages. The company sells its products to full service beverage bottlers/distributors, retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations. It provides its products under the Monster Energy, Monster Energy Ultra, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Nitro, Java Monster, Punch Monster, Juice Monster, Muscle Monster, Espresso Monster, Monster Tour Water, Fury, Monster MAXX, Caffe Monster, Monster Hydro, Monster HydroSport Super Fuel, Monster Dragon Tea, Reign Total Body Fuel, and Reign Inferno Thermogenic Fuel, Reign Storm, Bang Energy, NOS, Full Throttle, Burn, Mother, Nalu, Ultra Energy, Play and Power Play (stylized), Relentless, BPM, BU, Gladiator, Samurai, Live+, Predator, and Fury brands. The company was formerly known as Hansen Natural Corporation and changed its name to Monster Beverage Corporation in January 2012. Monster Beverage Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

About Primo Brands

(Get Free Report)

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America. It also offers reusable packaging, helping to reduce waste through its reusable, multi-serve bottles and innovative brand packaging portfolio, which includes recycled plastic, aluminum and glass. Primo Brands was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.