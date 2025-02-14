CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Rating Increased to Outperform at Noble Financial

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Tuesday.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of CXW stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. CoreCivic has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $24.99.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreCivic will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $576,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,288.40. This trade represents a 16.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $363,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,292.80. The trade was a 9.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCivic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,205,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 6,127,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,206,000 after buying an additional 553,336 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 7,325.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 28,277 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

