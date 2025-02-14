Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,287,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,659,000 after buying an additional 120,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,692,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,215,000 after buying an additional 78,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,061,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,393,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 2.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,779,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPAY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corpay

In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total transaction of $2,960,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,961.88. This represents a 81.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. This trade represents a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $367.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $247.10 and a one year high of $400.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.